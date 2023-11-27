Hyundai Motor to halt Asan factory in Korea for EV factory construction

Most Popular
Hyundai Motor to halt Asan factory in Korea for EV factory constructionBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 20:50
Hyundai Motor plans to halt its factory in Asan, South Korea, to construct an electric vehicle plant in the period between Dec 31. 2023 to Feb. 13 2024, the South Korean automaker said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Hyundai Motor said it plans to resume operations at the Asan factory on Feb. 14.
