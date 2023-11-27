Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey

    Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
  2. 2

    S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts

    S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
  3. 3

    Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement

    Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
  4. 4

    BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation

    BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation
  5. 5

    Yoon replaces spy agency leadership

    Yoon replaces spy agency leadership
  1. 6

    Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers

    Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers
  2. 7

    First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla

    First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
  3. 8

    [Hello Indonesia] Hyundai Motor vows to steer Indonesia's transition to EVs

    [Hello Indonesia] Hyundai Motor vows to steer Indonesia's transition to EVs
  4. 9

    N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts

    N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
  5. 10

    ‘Smugglers’ wins best picture at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards

    ‘Smugglers’ wins best picture at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards
지나쌤

Hyundai Motor to halt Asan factory in Korea for EV factory construction

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 20:50

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group headquarters (Yonhap) Hyundai Motor Group headquarters (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor plans to halt its factory in Asan, South Korea, to construct an electric vehicle plant in the period between Dec 31. 2023 to Feb. 13 2024, the South Korean automaker said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Hyundai Motor said it plans to resume operations at the Asan factory on Feb. 14.

More from Headlines