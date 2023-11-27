K-water to support rebuilding of Ukraine's Bucha suburb

Most Popular
-
1
Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
-
2
S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
-
3
BOK likely to keep policy rate unchanged on slowdown, hope for Fed's rate freeze, easing inflation
-
4
Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
-
5
Yoon replaces spy agency leadership
-
6
First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
-
7
[Hello Indonesia] Hyundai Motor vows to steer Indonesia's transition to EVs
-
8
Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers
-
9
‘The Nutcracker’ to bring year-end magic to stage
-
10
‘Smugglers’ wins best picture at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards
K-water to support rebuilding of Ukraine's Bucha suburbBy Choi Ji-won
Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 16:40
Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-water, announced Monday it has signed an agreement with Ukraine's war-torn suburb of Bucha to support its recovery and the construction of an industrial complex there.
The state-run public water management company on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Bucha to cooperate on the area's recovery and the refurbishment of a water facility system.
The deal was inked at the agency's Hangang River Basin Management Division in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, with K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae and Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk in attendance.
Bucha is a suburb near the capital Kyiv that has been heavily hit by the Russian invasion, including a mass civilian killing that happened in 2022.
The city government plans to build an industrial complex there spanning 34.33 square kilometers, which is around 12 times the size of Yeouido, Seoul's financial district.
The partnership follows Yun's visit to Kyiv in September, during which the Bucha mayor requested the agency's support in the development of an industrial complex and the modernization of water supply facilities.
Under the agreement, K-water will share its water management expertise and cooperate on Bucha's recovery, including the development of technologies and plans for sustainable urban development, restoration, and modernization of water supply facilities.
Separately, the water resources firm also signed a memorandum Friday with Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure to further expand cooperation in other parts of the war-torn country.
As part of the South Korean government's "One Team Korea" project, which aims to support Ukraine's recovery, K-water also leads the implementation of smart city technologies in the Uman area, in central Ukraine, and the restoration of the breached Kakhovka Dam along the Dnieper River.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts
-
[Korea Beyond Korea] Korean studies in Turkey grows on foundation of strong relations
-
N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts