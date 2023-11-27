KB chief vows to nurture AI talents

Artificial intelligence and digital technology will be the essence of future finance, and nurturing young talent will be a key task at hand for KB Financial Group, the firm said at its tech forum Friday.

The fifth edition of the KB tech forum was held Friday at the KB Kookmin Bank headquarters in Seoul. KB Chairman Yang Jong-hee attended, along with some 200 other executives and staff members of the financial group's digital sector, the firm said Monday.

The KB Tech Forum for Young Leaders was intended to offer support for the firm's young IT developers who will become the next generation of leaders at KB Financial Group.

Under the theme "Growth of 2030 developers in the Generative AI era," Yang delivered an introductory message that was followed by a session for the developers to share experiences and insights.

Yang emphasized the importance of digital transformation in banking and the development of young tech talent who will drive the transition.

"IT and digital are no longer means to support the bank, but a core sector that will lead the businesses at their forefront," the CEO said. "We must shift our perspectives from in-person to online in all the businesses and transform the consumer experience, spanning our products, user interface and user experience, in accordance."

He stressed, "In regards, it is essential we continue our efforts in training and empowering IT and digital experts."

AI engineer and entrepreneur Kim Seung-il, also the founder of AI Academy Aiffel, addressed the future talent of generative AI in the keynote speech.

The KB tech forum was launched in October 2021 with the aim of strengthening the financial giant's competitiveness in digital finance.