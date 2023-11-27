Yoon's approval rating up for 2 weeks to 38.1 pct

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, disembarks from the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Sunday, after finishing a two-nation visit that took him to Britain and France.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating increased for two consecutive weeks to 38.1 percent, according to a poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went up by 2.5 percentage points from the previous week, while 58.9 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, down 3.1 percentage points.

Yoon's approval rating, which had previously lingered in the mid-30 percent range since the fourth week of October, rebounded over the past two weeks from 34.7 percent to 35.6 percent and ultimately to 38.1 percent.

Regionally, respondents from the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong and the surrounding Chungcheong region, as well as southern cities, including Busan and Ulsan, and the surrounding South Gyeongsang Province, showed the most significant increases in positive assessments, climbing by 7.5 and 7.2 percentage points, respectively.

While the pollster did not provide a specific reason for the rebound, major events during the survey period, such as Yoon's trip to Britain and France, may have played a role. His approval rating tends to gain momentum during overseas trips.

The poll, conducted on 2,505 adults from last Monday to Friday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In a separate poll, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party decreased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous week to 35.5 percent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, advanced by 2.5 percentage points to 47.1 percent, the poll showed.

The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,001 adults Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)