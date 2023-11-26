Yoon replaces spy agency leadership

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon says Busan Expo will return favor S. Korea received from intl. community
-
2
Teen rapist's lawyer asks for leniency because he is 'polite'
-
3
N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of US aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'
-
4
‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks on resuming trilateral leaders' summit
-
6
Jeju Island offers many choices for holidaymakers with pets
-
7
Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
-
8
Ex-Pentagon official says S. Korea does not need nuclear subs
-
9
On Day One of Gaza cease-fire, Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners
-
10
Man to get commendation for rescuing driver from burning EV
Yoon replaces spy agency leadershipBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 17:58
President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the National Intelligence Service head Kim Kyou-hyun's offer to step down from the post without naming his successor.
Yoon's office said Sunday in a statement that Kim "reestablished NIS' position as the nation's top agency dedicated to security and intelligence, and put in efforts to set up a system for cooperation with allies' intelligence agencies." Kim, former deputy national security adviser, was tapped as the spy agency chief in May.
The decision was part of a leadership reshuffle of the spy agency, as Yoon also approved the resignations of NIS first deputy director Kwon Chun-taek and second deputy director Kim Soo-youn. Kwon was replaced by former diplomat Hong Jang-won and Kim by Hwang Won-jin, former head of an intelligence unit on North Korea within the agency.
The helm of the intelligence agency will remain vacated for the time being. Hong, the new first deputy director, will lead the spy agency during the transitional period, according to Yoon's office.
A NIS chief nominee is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
Yoon replacing the entire NIS leadership as soon as he returned home on Sunday was widely viewed as being of a dismissive nature, according to political observers and local reports.
The first deputy director of the NIS is responsible for collecting intelligence from overseas and antiterrorism activities, and the second deputy director is tasked with handling North Korea-related intelligence and counterintelligence.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
-
[Hello Indonesia] Hyundai Motor vows to steer Indonesia's transition to EVs
-
PM departs for Paris as fate of Busan's World Expo bid draws near