'Batter Up': YG rookie Babymonster to debut as six-piece

YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster takes to the plate on Nov. 27 with its debut song "Batter Up."

The music video teaser was unveiled on Friday, giving the first sneak peek into what sounds like a powerful hip-hop anthem.

"Attention!" bellowed out the six girls at the start of the half-minute clip. Lights flash above the members' faces in turn, as siren sounds rang in the backdrop over minimal repetitive beats. The video closes with the group singing, "batter, batter, batter up," hinting at the song's catchy chorus.

Every step of Babymonster's debut has been disclosed last minute, with the song's name revealed just Monday. The music video was shot over five days in October, with the overall production delayed in the process of finding the perfect song for the team.

Last week, YG announced member Ahyeon will not debut with the team, making Babymonster a six-member group to start off with.

The announcement said they have decided Ahyeon, "who has been preparing (for the debut) together," will focus on recovering her health for a while.

"We will give all our support for Ahyeon to recover and come back in a good condition," the statement said, implying Ahyeon's removal from the group is not temporary.

Six members from three different countries will now debut as Babymonster.

Two of the team's rappers, Ruka and Asa, are from Japan. Vocalists Pharita and Chiquita hail from Thailand -- the country which YG has been scouring for new talent since the success of Blackpink's Lisa. Rora and Rami, both vocalists, are from South Korea. Rami, first introduced by her real name Haram until now, will perform under the new moniker.

The excitement surrounding the rookie sextet's debut is tremendous, as it is YG's first new girl group in seven years since the debut of Blackpink in 2016. The agency's past girl groups, 2NE1 and Blackpink, have left historic footsteps in K-pop and fans have high hopes that Babymonster would live up to their reputation.

"Batter Up" will be released midnight Sunday.