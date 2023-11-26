[Photo News] Last spurt for Busan Expo

Most Popular
[Photo News] Last spurt for Busan ExpoBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 14:36
Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship electric vehicles -- the Ioniq 6 and EV6 -- bearing the slogan “Busan is Ready,” are parked in front of Le Palais des Congres d'Issy in Paris, where voting to select the host country for the 2030 World Expo is to take place Tuesday. The automaker said the art cars promoted Busan’s bid to host the global event in Paris by driving around the voting site as well as major tourist attractions including the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre since Thursday. The final candidate cities are Busan, Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh and Rome.
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
