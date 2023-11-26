Most Popular
Convicted killer of university student sentenced to life in prison
Yoon says Busan Expo will return favor S. Korea received from intl. community
Cyberattack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
Cold wave to hit South Korea over weekend
N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of US aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'
Teen rapist's lawyer asks for leniency because he is 'polite'
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V logs 200m Spotify streams with ‘Slow Dancing’
Man gets 35 years in jail for killing man in fire after losing game
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks on resuming trilateral leaders' summit
‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?
First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
Kim invites Prince William to Korea to 'experience unique culture'By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 13:50
First lady Kim Keon Hee told Queen Camilla about South Korea's legislative moves to ban the consumption of dog meat during their meeting in London last week, according to a presidential spokesperson on Sunday.
Touting the move initiated by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the ruling party to ban dog meat sales by 2027, Kim described the legislative effort as a constructive step to enhance the awareness of animal rights, spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written statement. Yoon's term ends in May 2027.
"Dog-eating culture still persists in Korea," Kim said as she brought up the issue during her meeting with the queen. Yoon and Kim have six dogs and five cats.
In Korea, there were some 3,500 farms breeding dogs to sell them for butchery in 2022. Under a special bill that the government seeks to introduce before the end of this year, the entire food industry here -- farms, butcheries, distribution centers and restaurants -- would face criminal consequences for handling dog meat. A three-year grace period would extend to 2026.
According to a statement from the spokesperson, Camilla said, "We welcome Kim's efforts and we look forward to her further endeavors."
The animal rights issue was among the topics of which Kim exchanged views with King Charles III and Camilla, along with climate change, literature, health care and wellbeing.
According to Lee, Kim told the king on Tuesday that there is "huge potential for Seoul and London to cooperate to tackle climate change," as he brought up his food waste reduction project to save surplus food and circulate it through charities to tackle food poverty that was launched during his 75th birthday celebration earlier this month.
Kim also invited Prince William, the elder son of Charles and heir to the British throne, to "come to South Korea, experience its unique culture and relish the beauty" during their meeting in London on Tuesday, according to the spokesperson.
William responded that making a visit to the country is a priority, adding that he has received a great volume of correspondence from the people of South Korea.
Yoon and Kim returned to Seoul on Sunday after a weeklong trip to Europe, including a four-day state visit to the UK and a stop in Paris to rally support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
