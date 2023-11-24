South Korea to host trilateral meeting with top diplomats of Japan, China

Most Popular
South Korea to host trilateral meeting with top diplomats of Japan, ChinaBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 17:54
South Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin is to meet with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts in Busan on Sunday.
The upcoming meeting in the South Korean port city will mark the first gathering of the top diplomats of the three countries in four years and three months.
The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a release Friday that Park will be speaking with Tokyo’s Yoko Kamikawa and Beijing’s Wang Yi over the weekend to discuss a possible trilateral summit of the countries’ leaders early next year, if not later this year.
The three Northeast Asian countries agreed to convene a three-way summit at the earliest possible date during a senior officials meeting in Seoul on Sept. 25.
The last trilateral summit of leaders to take place was before the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2018.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that meeting will touch on preparations for the leaders’ summit and exchanging views on ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, as well as other issues affecting security in the region.
The three ministers are also slated to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
