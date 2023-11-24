Korea Life Insurance Association taps new chairman

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
2
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
3
Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
-
4
[Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames
-
5
School hires robots as cafeteria chefs
-
6
15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week
-
7
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
8
S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats
-
9
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
10
Korea inks 37 deals with UK, vows closer ties
Korea Life Insurance Association taps new chairmanBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 17:20
The Korea Life Insurance Association has tapped Kim Chul-ju, head of the Creditors' Coordination Committee, as its new chairman.
An internal recommendation committee made the decision in a meeting held Friday.
Kim, a graduate from the department of economics at Seoul National University, served as a public official at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
After working as an economist at the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, Kim returned to the Korean government, serving in key positions at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Kim was also a member in the presidential secretariat for the former conservative Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations.
After taking the post as deputy dean of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Kim was named chairman of the Creditors’ Coordination Committee in 2021.
The Korea Life Insurance Association's incumbent Chairman Chung Hee-soo's term ends Dec. 8. The association will hold a meeting on Dec. 5 to approve Kim's appointment. If approved, he will serve his three-year term to December 2026.
Like Kim, most of the top posts of financial authorities, institutions and associations are currently occupied by graduates from SNU's department of economics. Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, Kim So-young, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, Rhee Chang-yong, governor at the Bank of Korea, Jung Ji-won, chairman of the General Insurance Association of Korea, and Kang Seog-hoon, chairman and CEO of Korea Development Bank, are other such graduates.
More from Headlines
-
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
Cyberattack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
-
Opposition leader slams N. Korea for scrapping military deal, urges policy changes