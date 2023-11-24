BIS, BOK top officials visit Naver's 2nd headquarters

Top officials including Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens (center) and Bank of Korea Senior Deputy Gov. Ryoo Sang-dai take a tour of Naver 1784, Naver's second headquarters, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Friday. (Naver)

Top officials from the Bank for International Settlements and the Bank of Korea visited Naver 1784, the tech giant's second headquarters, to discuss ways to integrate artificial intelligence technology in the financial sector, Naver said Friday.

BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens and BOK Senior Deputy Gov. Ryoo Sang-dai were among the officials visiting the Naver's second headquarter building in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The officials were greeted by Naver's top executives, including Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon, Naver Chief Financial Officer Kim Nam-sun, Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yoo-won and Naver Labs CEO Seok Sang-ok.

Naver 1784, completed last year, is the world’s first robot-friendly space, according to the company.

During their visit, the officials were briefed on Naver’s internet data center which serves as the backbone of Naver Cloud’s IT service provision, Naver's security, as well as its latest cutting-edge technologies including HyperClova X, an upgraded version of Naver's hyperscale generative artificial intelligence model.

The group also had a chance to tour and experience tech convergence spots in the building that features various digital technologies such as AI, robotics, autonomous driving, digital twins and fifth-generation mobile communication.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala toured the building during her visit to Korea in May.