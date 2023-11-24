Christmas comes early with aespa's 'Jingle Bell Rock'

Aespa is spreading the Christmas cheer early with its new song "Jingle Bell Rock."

The band's agency, SM Entertainment, on Friday announced that the quartet will drop its reinterpretation of the popular Christmas carol at 2 p.m. later that day.

Aespa's version of "Jingle Bell Rock" will offer new delights, the agency said, with the four members' voices interlaced over the minimal track peppered with powerful 808 bass and catchy instrumental sounds,

The new song comes two weeks after the band dropped its fourth EP, "Drama," on Nov. 10.

Separately, aepsa is also set to star on JTBC's popular variety show "Knowing Bros" on Saturday. On the show, they band will perform "Drama" and unveil stories behind the new album production.