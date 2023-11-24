Most Popular
-
1
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
2
From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
-
3
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
4
Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
-
5
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
Christmas comes early with aespa's 'Jingle Bell Rock'By Choi Ji-won
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 11:18
Aespa is spreading the Christmas cheer early with its new song "Jingle Bell Rock."
The band's agency, SM Entertainment, on Friday announced that the quartet will drop its reinterpretation of the popular Christmas carol at 2 p.m. later that day.
Aespa's version of "Jingle Bell Rock" will offer new delights, the agency said, with the four members' voices interlaced over the minimal track peppered with powerful 808 bass and catchy instrumental sounds,
The new song comes two weeks after the band dropped its fourth EP, "Drama," on Nov. 10.
Separately, aepsa is also set to star on JTBC's popular variety show "Knowing Bros" on Saturday. On the show, they band will perform "Drama" and unveil stories behind the new album production.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon vows to make Busan World Expo a platform to spread cultures
-
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
Opposition leader slams N. Korea for scrapping military deal, urges policy changes