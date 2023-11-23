[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Westin Josun Seoul presents ‘Warner Bros-themed’ package

Westin Josun Seoul is offering the “J & Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Celebration” package until Feb. 29.

The package covers one night’s stay and two complimentary tickets for the “Warner Bros. 100th: Celebrating Every Story” exhibition at the DDP in central Seoul.

The exhibition features special goods featuring the film production company’s symbolic movie works such as the Harry Potter and DC Comics series.

A limited-edition postcard for the exhibition, and one of a pouch or two blankets are included in the package.

Package prices start at 350,000 won. Check-in is available until March 31. Make reservations before Nov. 11 and get a discount of up to 70,000 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong to offer ‘Sparkling Hour’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s lounge bar Lumiere will showcase “Sparkling Hour” -- a wine-paired dining package -- on Nov. 24.

The package begins with a glass of sparkling wine as a welcome drink. Grilled lobster, shrimp and abalone follow. Ribeye steak, onion rings and fried chicken are also served.

A bottle of red wine or white wine is included in the package. You can order an additional bottle of wine for 20,000 won.

The package is available every day from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. Prices are 69,000 won for two and 104,000 won or three.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas to showcase ‘Holiday with Max Mara Cake’

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will offer the “Holiday with Max Mara Cake” package on Nov. 22 in cooperation with the Italian fashion brand.

The package includes one night's stay and one bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne. It also offers a special cake featuring the fashion brand's mascot character Teddy Bear.

The special cake is based on tiramisu covered with chocolate cream. A chocolate decoration in the shape of Teddy Bear is placed on the top of the cake.

Package prices start at 480,000 won. Reservations for the cake can be made via Naver starting Nov. 22. The cake, alone, is 150,000 won.

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents ‘Winter Holiday with View & Pool’

Sheraton Grand Incheon has showcased the “Winter Holiday with View & Pool” package.

The package offers one night’s stay and a bottle of red wine along with free access to the hotel’s indoor pool. A lambswool blanket is also included in the package.

Check in between Dec. 18 and 25 and get a complimentary DIY set for fabric Christmas tree decorations.

Reservations are available through Feb. 23 while the last check-in date is Feb. 28. For a club room stay, a free breakfast for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant is available. For a deluxe room stay, a half-price discount for breakfast is given.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju launches ‘Cozy Christmas Package’

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju has launched “Cozy Christmas Package” to celebrate the lively atmosphere of the Christmas season.

The package includes a one night’s stay and a free brunch for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant.

Free access to the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools is included in the package. You can indulge in Jeju island’s winter ocean view while swimming in the outdoor pool.

Two glasses of hot chocolate and handmade cookies are also included. Package prices start at 310,000 won.