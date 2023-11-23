[News Focus] Battle beyond border: Koreas square off in space showdown

The national flags of North Korea (left) and South Korea are embedded within images of a punch. (123rf)

A space rivalry between South and North Korea appears to be intensifying, extending the decades-old military confrontation between the two beyond the heavily fortified inter-Korean border on the ground.

North Korea seized the initiative by putting its first-ever military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Tuesday, strategically positioning itself ahead of South Korea's scheduled launch of its first homegrown military spy satellite scheduled for Nov. 30.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday confirmed that the North Korean spy satellite has entered orbit, after two previous failures in May and August. However, it emphasized the need for further analysis to assess its normal functionality.

The two Koreas, openly labeling each other as adversaries, have so far lacked a functioning military reconnaissance satellite -- a vital component for safeguarding national security.

A spy satellite plays a crucial role in the military's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR systems, encompassing activities such as monitoring the movements of opposing forces and acquiring imagery of military installations.

What is particularly noteworthy is North Korean state media's announcement on Wednesday, revealing a strategic plan to launch several additional reconnaissance satellites in a short span of time. The development signals the initiation of a competitive phase in the earnest deployment of military spy satellites between the two rivals on the Korean Peninsula, according to local experts.

"To ensure the reliable operation of reconnaissance satellites, a minimum of four to five satellites is generally estimated to be necessary. Therefore, it is expected that there will be at least three to four additional launches by North Korea in the future," said Yang Uk, a research fellow in national security at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies think tank in Seoul.

Yang said the latest launch has paved the way for North Korea to "develop reconnaissance satellites with much larger payloads than existing ones."

Experts also warned that the launch of a spy satellite by a nuclear-armed North Korea heightens the threat of nuclear preemptive strikes faced by South Korea.

With a fully operational military satellite capability, North Korea will gain real-time information on South Korean and US military activities on the peninsula.

"Assuming the success of the recent launch, it is expected to meticulously monitor preemptive strike targets for South Korea and the United States through reconnaissance satellite system and further enhancing the precision strike capabilities of North Korea's tactical nuclear strike units," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul.

"This essentially signifies the advancement of preemptive strike capabilities."