Korea to test central bank digital currency with public vouchers

Ahn Byung-nam, head of digital asset research at the FSS, Kim Dong-sup, head of the digital currency strategy team at the BOK and Bae Su-am, an official in the financial policy division at the FSC speak at a press briefing held at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

From the fourth quarter of next year, individuals will be able to test out the central bank digital currency with public vouchers, under a pilot test plan introduced by local authorities on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea, Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Service jointly announced the details on the pilot project, following a previous notice made in October.

The CBDC is a new form of digital money issued by a central bank. Equivalent to the state currency, it can serve as digital payment divided into two types: the wholesale CBDC for institutions and the retail CBDC for individuals.

For the retail CBDC, up to 100,000 individuals will be able to test it out using public vouchers in the fourth quarter of next year.

Currently, state and local governments issue public vouchers for subsidies. Under the new system, banks will publish certificate of deposit (CD) tokens, which serve as digital vouchers. Individual users can use the tokens to purchase goods and services.

The authorities gave examples of using the CBDC vouchers to pay for child care or education as possible examples, though it did not confirm which public vouchers will be included in the pilot testing.

“Improving the voucher function will increase the efficiency on the backend side,” Kim Dong-Sup, head of the digital currency strategy team at the BOK, said at a press briefing held at the bank’s headquarters in Seoul, Thursday.

“For instance, vouchers are issued in the form of paper, on mobile apps and some on websites, resulting in that being inconvenient for integrated management. If the CBCD platform improves the overall voucher system, this will bring down administrative costs, increasing efficiency," Kim said.

The trial testing will be carried out for some three months. The list of banks participating in the trial run to use the retail CBDC will be confirmed by the third quarter of next year, the authorities explained.

In the meantime, the authorities will work to introduce a regulatory sandbox to facilitate the demonstration of digital currency.

"The introduction of vouchers in forms of CBDC may not be a groundbreaking change for end users as Korea is already a heavily digitalized country,” Ahn Byung-nam, head of digital asset research at the FSS, said.

“This is more about working on the development of technology, to keep pace with the private sector and with developed nations,” Ahn said.

However, individual transactions of the CBDC vouchers will not be allowed during the test period.

For the wholesale CBDC, which will be used in interbank transactions, the testing will be limited to a demonstration of proof of concepts, simulating potential transactions in a virtual environment.

The Bank of Korea and Korea Exchange are planning to simulate using the CBDC for carbon credit trading on a distributed ledger. Other tests include the issuance of tokenized assets and settlements through security tokens.

“The wholesale CBDC is about establishing a new infrastructure for finance. Banks can practice innovative services on the token-based network,” Kim explained. “Through the platform, we will be able to introduce an innovative future currency without changing the existing structure of finance.”

Banks that wish to participate in the pilot project can register until mid-December this year, the authorities said.