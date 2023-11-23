[Photo News] Galaxy Z Flip5 special edition

Samsung Electronics said Thursday that it would roll out a special edition of its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip5, in collaboration with French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela. The tech giant will accept applications for the special edition via its official online shopping mall on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The limited-edition bundle, priced at 2.49 million won ($1,916), will include a phone and two phone cases featuring the French brand's designs. (Samsung Electronics)