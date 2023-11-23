Seoul shares open higher on US gains amid rate woes

Most Popular
-
1
'Dancing woman' on Seoul street arrested for meth use
-
2
N. Korea says it successfully placed spy satellite into orbit, will launch more
-
3
From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
-
4
S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement
-
5
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
6
Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
-
7
[From the Scene] Hyundai Motor looks into future of auto production in Singapore
-
8
[Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being
-
9
N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt
-
10
Yoon, first lady receive ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Seoul shares open higher on US gains amid rate woesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 23, 2023 - 09:45
Seoul shares opened higher Thursday, following gains on Wall Street, with investors remaining concerned about the Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes to tame inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.11 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,514.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to 35,273.03, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ also added 0.5 percent to 14,265.86.
There have been expectations that the Fed has nearly completed its hiking cycle, and rate cuts are likely in 2024. But the latest Fed minutes showed that officials have no intention to ease the monetary policy.
In Seoul, tech, auto and airline stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.1 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.1 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air gained 1.3 percent, and Korea Aerospace Industries, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, was up 0.1 percent.
Among decliners, leading steelmaker Posco Holdings fell 0.1 percent, No. 1 shipping firm HMM declined 1.2 percent, and leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific shed 0.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,299.60 won against the US dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Britain sign 'Downing Street Accord,' raise security, economic ties to highest level
-
IAEA chief notes 'strong' water release from N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear reactor