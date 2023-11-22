[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: What did the professor say about our report?

B: He said there would be _______________ to improve its content and clarity.

(a) much needed work

(b) needed much work

(c) work needed much

(d) much work needed

해석

A: 교수님께서 우리 보고서에 대해 뭐라고 말씀하셨니?

B: 내용과 명료성을 개선하기 위해서 많은 작업이 필요할 것이라고 하셨어.

해설

‘There+동사+진짜 주어’ 구문 채우기

‘There+동사(would be)’ 다음에 진짜 주어 자리가 비어 있다. 보기 중 주어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사(work)를 형용사(much)가 앞에서 올바른 어순으로 수식하는 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤의 to부정사구(to improve its content and clarity)와 함께 분사구문을 이루는 과거분사(needed)는 명사를 뒤에서 수식하므로 ‘형용사+명사+분사구문’이 올바른 어순으로 이루어진 (d) much work needed가 정답이다.

어휘

professor 교수 improve 개선하다 content 내용 clarity 명료성, 명확성

2.

A: Do you know which hospital Jane was admitted to?

B: No, ________ her parents later.

(a) I call

(b) I called

(c) I’ll call

(d) I’ve called

해석

A: 너 Jane이 어느 병원에 입원했는지 아니?

B: 아니, 내가 이따가 그녀의 부모님께 전화해 볼게.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래

A가 ‘Jane이 어느 병원에 입원했는지’에 대한 정보를 묻고 있으므로, B가 그것을 알아내기 위해 ‘이따가 그녀의 부모님께 전화해 볼’ 시점은 ‘미래’일 것이다. 따라서 미래 시제 (c) I’ll call이 정답이다.

어휘

admit (병원·시설 등에) 입원시키다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Last year’s re-branding campaign at KLB Enterprises, something of _______________ in the company’s marketing strategy, has helped increase revenue by 100 percent.

(a) dramatic shift

(b) a dramatic shift

(c) the dramatic shift

(d) one dramatic shift

해석

회사 마케팅 전략에의 극적인 변화였던, 작년 KLB Enterprises사의 브랜드 이미지 쇄신 운동은 수입을 100퍼센트 증대하는 데 기여했다.

해설

‘a+명사’ 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 shift는 가산 명사이므로 관사와 함께 쓰인 (b), (c)와 가산 명사 앞에 올 수 있는 one을 포함한 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 이 극적인 변화(dramatic shift)에 대해서는 이전에 언급된 적이 없으므로 ‘정해지지 않은 것’을 가리킬 때 쓰는 부정관사가 포함된 (b) a dramatic shift가 정답이다. 참고로 이 문장에서 a dramatic shift는 ‘하나’의 변화를 지칭하는 것이 아니라 변화 전체를 의미하는 전체성을 띠고 있으므로 ‘하나’라는 의미를 강조하는 수사 one이 부정관사 a 대신 사용될 수 없다.

어휘

re-brand (기업・조직 등이) 브랜드 이미지를 쇄신하다, 새롭게 하다 strategy 전략 revenue 수입

4.

This company ___________________ completely if it had not been bought by CGN Corporation.

(a) gone under

(b) might have gone under

(c) should go under

(d) will go under

해석

이 회사는 CGN 기업에 의해 매수되지 않았더라면 완전히 도산할 수도 있었다.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기: 과거 완료

If절에 had p.p.(had ~ been bought)가 왔으므로 주절에는 이와 짝을 이루어 가정법을 완성하는 might have p.p.가 와야 한다. 따라서 (b) might have gone under가 정답이다.

어휘

completely 완전히 corporation (큰 규모의) 기업 go under 도산하다, 파산하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Do you know how to play ping-pong?

(b) B: Yeah, but I didn’t play a game since college.

(c) A: I just learned how to play. Will you help me practice?

(d) B: Sure. I have time for a few games.

해석

(a) A: 너 탁구 치는 방법 알아?

(b) B: 응, 근데 대학 다닐 때 이후로는 한 번도 친 적이 없어.

(c) A: 나는 이제 막 어떻게 치는지를 배웠어. 내가 연습하는 것을 도와줄래?

(d) B: 좋아. 몇 판 칠 시간은 있어.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 동사로 과거 시제 didn’t play가 오면 틀리다. 현재완료 시제 동사와 함께 쓰이는 ‘since(~이후로)’라는 시간 표현이 있으므로 과거 시제 didn’t play는 현재완료 시제 haven’t played로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: Yeah, but I didn’t play a game since college가 정답이다.

어휘

ping-pong 탁구 learn 배우다 practice 연습하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (c) / (b) / (b) / (b) didn't play → haven’t played

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn