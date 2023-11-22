PKM Gallery sheds light on Toby Ziegler, Kwon Jin-kyu

An installation view of “Toby Ziegler, Broken images” at PKM Gallery in Seoul (PKM Gallery) An installation view of “Toby Ziegler, Broken images” at PKM Gallery in Seoul (PKM Gallery)

PKM Gallery, one of the leading commercial galleries in South Korea, is offering two exhibitions of artists with whom it has long-standing relationships: British contemporary artist Toby Ziegler and Korean sculptor Kwon Jin-kyu. The gallery, located in Samcheong-dong in northern Seoul, brought together works by the two artists in separate exhibitions, “Toby Ziegler, Broken Images” and “Kwon Jin Kyu: The Reliefs.” Ziegler has shown his works at the Seoul-based gallery every four years starting in 2015. The artist has returned to using fabric canvases instead of the rigid aluminum he showed in the past exhibition in 2019. His process involves printing a 3D-modeling background image that has hollowed out the existing sculptural elements onto a smoothly gessoed and sanded surface.

“Broken Images” by Toby Ziegler (PKM Gallery) “Broken Images” by Toby Ziegler (PKM Gallery)

The title of the exhibition, “Broken Images,” identical to his main painting on display, is derived from a passage in T. S. Eliot’s landmark 1922 poem “The Waste Land.” The poem portrays human imagery decayed and ravaged by war, a consequence of civilization’s turmoil, while simultaneously holding hope for redemption. “For me, part of my job as a painter is to try reinventing paintings and hopefully make something that is relevant for now – the time we are living,” the artist told press on Nov. 16. The exhibition runs through Dec. 23.

Installation view of “Kwon Jin Kyu: The Reliefs” at PKM Gallery in Seoul (PKM Gallery) Installation view of “Kwon Jin Kyu: The Reliefs” at PKM Gallery in Seoul (PKM Gallery)