LG Energy Solution names new CEO to propel growth

LG Energy Solution, the nation’s top battery maker for electric vehicles, said Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed President Kim Dong-myung as its new CEO starting next year.

Kim, replacing the firm’s iconic leader Kwon Young-soo, is a chemical specialist who has been leading the aggressive overseas expansion in the burgeoning EV market in recent years.

The new CEO joined the company, then a business unit of LG Chem, in 1998 to work at a battery research center. The unit spun off as LG Energy Solution in 2020.

Since then, he has served in different leadership positions at the company’s battery business divisions between 2014 and 2022. In particular, he played a key role in securing joint venture deals with global carmakers in recent years.

Amid rising uncertainties and fierce competition in the EV market, the company said the 52-year-old CEO’s “young leadership” will solidify its competitive position in the market, based on his expertise in leading battery technology and creative business solutions.

“The new CEO Kim Dong-myung has a proven track record in the battery business and entrepreneurial success. At a time like this, Kim is expected to show leadership in making LG Energy Solution the No. 1 global company,” LG Energy Solution said in a statement.

Along with Kim, LG Energy Solution has named Choi Seung-don, head of automotive battery research and development, as vice president, and four new senior managing directors and 18 managing directors. Compared to last year, the company said it promoted a smaller number of executives due to challenging market outlooks such as the slowdown in EV demand.

Iconic leader leaving LG in 44 years