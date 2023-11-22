S. Korea to partially suspend inter-Korean military agreement

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (center) speaks during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, after North Korea said it has successfully placed a spy satellite into orbit. The Cabinet approved a motion to suspend part of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement designed to reduce border tensions and prevent accidental clashes. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Wednesday decided to suspend a part of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement to resume the military's reconnaissance activities near the border and enhance readiness posture hours after North Korea launched a military spy satellite.

President Yoon Suk Yeol -- who is currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom -- gave his approval to a proposal to suspend the implementation of the no-fly zone clause in the Sept. 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement.

The Defense Ministry said the partial suspension would take effect at 3 p.m.

The two Koreas agreed to establish no-fly zones for all aircraft above the Military Demarcation Line or MDL, effective from November 2018.

The restrictions have made the security posture of the border area more susceptible to vulnerability in light of North Korea’s saber-rattling.

Yoon's assent came hours after he virtually presided over the emergency meeting of the National Security Council standing committee from London, immediately after North Korea’s what it claimed to be a spy satellite launch on Tuesday night.

The committee also pointed out that North Korea has stated that the purpose of launching a spy satellite is to "identify the military activities of South Korea, the United States, and Japan and to ensure the preemptive use of military power."

"It is our firm conclusion that prolonged restrictions on our military's intelligence and surveillance activities in the border areas, as outlined in the Sept. 19 military agreement, would considerably weaken our readiness posture," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a Cabinet meeting held following the NSC meeting.

"Consequently, this could potentially compromise our ability to safeguard the lives and safety of our citizens."

Han said that the constraints imposed by the Sept. 19 military agreement have resulted in limitations on the South Korean military's ability to detect potential long-range artillery attacks by North Korea against the densely populated Greater Seoul area and to adequately train in preparation for such potential attacks.

"By immediately resuming military reconnaissance and surveillance activities along the Military Demarcation Line specifically aimed at North Korea, our military will significantly enhance its ability to identify threat targets and response posture against North Korea," Han said.

"The measure is essential for our national security and is the minimum defensive action required."

Yoon approved the proposal to partially suspend the inter-Korean military agreement hours after North Korea launched the Chollima-1 space launch vehicle carrying the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite.

North Korean state media claimed that the launch -- which was conducted in attendance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un -- was "successful." The alleged success came after the two failures in May and August.

The Chollima-1 successfully followed its planned flight trajectory, placing the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 22:54 p.m., precisely 705 seconds after liftoff, according to North Korean state media reports.