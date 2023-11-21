Man arrested for stabbing restaurant owner in Paju

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
2
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
3
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
4
Korea, UK to adopt Downing Street Accord to elevate ties: presidential office
-
5
T1, Faker unrivaled at 2023 LoL World Championship
-
6
Child kills man with stone, sparking debate over legal immunity of children
-
7
Golf club's 'no Japanese car' policy sparks controversy
-
8
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
9
K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAs
-
10
Yoon heads to UK for state visit, eyes deeper security relations
Man arrested for stabbing restaurant owner in PajuBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 17:17
A man was arrested after stabbing a restaurant owner in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, police said Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested by police at around 3:30 p.m. near Gupabal station in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, about 30 kilometers south of the restaurant.
The suspect, believed to be in his late 30s and a former employee of the restaurant, stabbed the restaurant owner in his 60s at around 2:30 p.m. in Paju.
The victim remains unconscious as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect's motive for the crime has yet to be identified.
More from Headlines
-
Downing Street Accord to elevate Korea-UK ties: presidential office
-
Hyundai's futuristic innovation center opens in Singapore
-
North notifies of satellite launch amid concerns