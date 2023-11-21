Home

Man arrested for stabbing restaurant owner in Paju

By Lee Jaeeun

Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 17:17

A man was arrested after stabbing a restaurant owner in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested by police at around 3:30 p.m. near Gupabal station in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, about 30 kilometers south of the restaurant.

The suspect, believed to be in his late 30s and a former employee of the restaurant, stabbed the restaurant owner in his 60s at around 2:30 p.m. in Paju.

The victim remains unconscious as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect's motive for the crime has yet to be identified.

