Number of youth addicted to online gambling rises

Teenagers in South Korea are increasingly being exposed to online gambling, and the government and police are working to prevent a further rise in teen gambling addictions.

In Korea, the National Center for Youth Internet Addiction Treatment is the only facility that runs rehab programs for online gambling addictions.

The center, run by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, began to operate rehabilitation camps for the first time this year to counter a rise in online gambling addictions. It first opened its doors in 2015 to counter internet addictions in general.

When one is admitted to the rehab camp, they must give up their smartphones and anything that gives them internet access, preventing them from communicating with the outside world. The camp lasts for 11 nights and 12 days and there, the teens learn about the dangers of gambling, while learning to play musical instruments, basketball or ping pong.

“Twelve days probably sound like an extremely short period of time, but to these teenagers, it’s extremely long,” Shim Yong-chool, director of the National Center for Youth Internet Addiction Treatment, told The Korea Herald. “Every day is a battle for them because they are put in an environment where they must persevere and resist their urges.”

According to Shim, among the 17 teens recently admitted to the 12-day rehab camp, five decided to leave before the camp ended.