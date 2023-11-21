Most Popular
S. Korea's exports of kimchi up 10% through Oct.By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 10:11
South Korea's exports of kimchi advanced 10 percent on-year through October this year, data showed Tuesday, with the amount widely anticipated to hit a record level for all of 2023.
Outbound shipments of kimchi came to $130 million over the January-October period, rising from $118.6 million tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish typically made from fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers, and is consumed with nearly every meal.
Experts suggest that if the current trend continues, annual kimchi shipments may surpass the 2021 record of $159 million, which was driven by increased demand from health-conscious consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of destinations also came to 93 nations during the January-October period, rising from 87 countries tallied the previous year, the data showed.
By destination, Japan accounted for the largest slice of 40.5 percent over the 10-month period, followed by the United States, the Netherlands, Britain and Hong Kong. (Yonhap)
