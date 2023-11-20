[Graphic News] Hyundai stands as No. 2 EV player in US market

Most Popular
-
1
Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
-
2
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
3
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
4
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
-
5
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
6
Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
-
7
Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
-
8
T1, Faker unrivaled at 2023 LoL World Championship
-
9
Golf club's 'no Japanese car' policy sparks controversy
-
10
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
[Graphic News] Hyundai stands as No. 2 EV player in US marketBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 08:00
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group stands as the second-largest player in the US market for electric vehicles despite concerns surrounding Washington’s protectionism policy, data showed.
Hyundai Motor took up 4.8 percent of the US EV market in the January-September period, with its smaller sister Kia accounting for 2.7 percent, according to US magazine Automotive News.
Their combined market share came to 7.5 percent, taking up the second-largest slice of the US EV market following Tesla, which posted a 57.4 percent share.
Hyundai’s latest performance came amid the US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax credits of up to $7,500 to purchasers of electric vehicles that are assembled in North America. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea, UK to elevate ties: presidential office
-
USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrives in Busan in show of force
-
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between Wednesday and Dec. 1: report