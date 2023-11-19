G-Star 2023 explores untried genres, subculture scene

Busan Exhibition and Convention Center plays host to game enthusiasts on the opening day of G-Star 2023, Korea's premiere gaming expo, last Thursday. (Moon Joon Hyun / The Korea Herald) Busan Exhibition and Convention Center plays host to game enthusiasts on the opening day of G-Star 2023, Korea's premiere gaming expo, last Thursday. (Moon Joon Hyun / The Korea Herald)

BUSAN -- Key game industry players, such as NCSoft and Netmarble, showcased their latest projects, which delved into unexplored genres with high production values and top-notch graphics at the G-Star 2023 game exhibition held in Busan last week. The event, hosted by the Korea Association of Game Industry and the Busan IT Promotion Agency, featured a record number of 3,328 booths with participation from 1,037 companies across 42 countries. Notably, NCSoft made a significant return after an eight-year absence, joining WeMade, the G-Star sponsor, in headlining the event.

Gamers immerse themselves in LLL, NCSoft's shooting game in development that fuses high-octane action with role playing, showcased at the exhibition. (NCSoft)

A highlight of NCSoft's booth was an open-world massively multiplayer online shooting game, currently titled "LLL." This game, set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul and made for PCs and consoles rather than mobile phones, represents a new direction for the company’s global market strategy. While still in development and lacking a confirmed release date, the LLL showcase garnered attention for its ambitious narrative and high-quality production, even from attendees who hadn't heard anything about the game beforehand, along with some suggestions for improvement. "The game's quality is definitely a step up for NCSoft,” said Yoon Sung-jun, a gamer from Busan. “But it might not uniquely capture Seoul for those unfamiliar with the city, potentially blending into the wider shooter genre."

Throngs of attendees queue for up to two or three hours for the first play of Lost Ark Mobile, the new portable iteration of the internationally acclaimed PC game, Lost Ark. (Moon Joon Hyun / The Korea Herald)

Adjacent to NCSoft's presentation was Smilegate RPG's substantial booth, showcasing a mobile adaptation of the successful PC game, Lost Ark, known as Lost Ark Mobile. This massive multiplayer online role-playing game offers diverse character classes and a vast open world, set in the "enchanting world of Arkesia." Smilegate RPG provided a comprehensive experience of the game across mobile, PC and VR platforms. The game's popularity was evident, with demonstration seats filling up within minutes of the booth's opening and waiting times extending to three hours at peak periods. Smilegate's partnership with Amazon Games had brought Lost Ark PC to the global stage in early 2022. It resonated especially with gamers in North America and Europe, pushing its total global user base beyond 20 million. The game's graphic prowess, enhanced by Unreal Engine 5, was a significant draw for participants. "I was surprised by how well the mobile adaptation handles the game mechanics. The graphics were stunning indeed. I’d say it’s pretty close to the top-tier standards set by major global gaming firms," said Yoo, an attendee at the exhibition who works in the gaming industry. However, the release date for Lost Ark Mobile remains unannounced.

Netmarble holds a showcase of "The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin," featuring collaborations with renowned gaming influencers and live-streaming personalities. (Moon Joon Hyun / The Korea Herald)