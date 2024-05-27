[Contribution] In building a better future, UAE-Korean ties withstand the test of time

On a December morning in 1971, the air was filled with hope and optimism as the United Arab Emirates was officially formed as a nation. With the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan serving as its first president, the UAE was born from the belief that advancement is achievable through strong will, determination, and collaboration.

Against the backdrop of its rapid growth, the UAE quickly gained standing among the international community as a dedicated advocate of cooperation and dialogue. Nine years after its founding, the UAE established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea, which shared many similarities with our nation’s emerging success story.

At the time, the UAE and the Republic of Korea were both relatively young countries with vast developmental aspirations. Throughout the years, the late Sheikh Zayed —known for his humility, humanitarianism and openness to the world — would emphasize the importance of partnership in realizing gains only made possible by building bridges of solidarity and friendship with others across the globe.

Now, the flourishing bond between our countries continues to foster enduring successes.

It is not merely the near-44 years of cooperation that unite the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea, billions of dollars in trade that link our business communities, or countless agreements that connect our governments and people.

Our ties extend far deeper through a history of cooperation, and the UAE-Korea partnership is looking forward to the path that lies ahead.

As beacons of ambition and progress in dynamic regions, the UAE and the Republic of Korea stand united in vision and purpose. Together, we are determined to secure our regions well into the future and offer every opportunity for all peoples to thrive in peace, stability, and prosperity.

This is our shared duty, and a core belief of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: through dialogue and diplomacy, we must work towards collective progress for generations to come and envision a better world than the one we inhabit today.

Since our national founding over 52 years ago, we in the UAE have strived to face challenges with courage and pursue opportunities with curiosity. When working alongside the Republic of Korea, such an approach has reaped clear benefits for our people and formed a model of interregional cooperation to be emulated.

After elevating our relations to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2018, the UAE became the first and only country in the Middle East to maintain such ties with the Republic of Korea. This step enabled our countries to combine our energy, resources, and efforts towards pioneering solutions in diverse fields, including trade, industry, sustainability, technology, health, and food security.

In January 2023, during the first-ever Korean state visit to the UAE, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Yoon Suk Yeol commemorated another milestone: as the UAE announced plans to invest nearly $30 billion in the Republic of Korea in the coming years, our countries agreed to leverage opportunities in innovative sectors and explore bold action with real-life results.

From the bustling ports along the UAE’s coastline to the iconic financial districts of Seoul, our bilateral trade has grown remarkably. The UAE is now one of the Republic of Korea's top Arab trading partners, accounting for nearly one-third of its total trade with the entire Arab world.

This week, our two countries have once more demonstrated this commitment to shared growth and development. During the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Korea, I was pleased to witness the signing of the UAE-Republic of Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will accelerate our joint advancement in fields such as energy, healthcare, and advanced technology. Each agreement we sign and initiative we activate draws us closer to achieving more together, particularly in future-focused sectors that will improve quality of life and safeguard our planet.

One exceptional example of this cooperation can be found at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as clean energy has become a cornerstone of our country’s Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership.

In 2009, the UAE selected a coalition led by the Korea Electric Power Corporation to build Barakah, and our countries pledged to power the UAE with clean energy and remove tens of millions of tons of carbon emissions every year from our environment. At Barakah and beyond our borders, the UAE and the Republic of Korea have demonstrated that joint innovation — when underpinned by the sharing of knowledge, best practices, and expertise — can help our nations advance toward a sustainable future that offers cleaner air and energy to all without exception.

As our ties withstand the test of time, so, too, does our commitment to uplifting communities around the world and ensuring that sustainability remains at the heart of our cooperation.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stands determined to work in lockstep with our Korean partners to address the most pressing challenges facing humanity, from equitable growth to climate change and sustainable development.

Today, we commit to building upon our partnership with the aim of transforming lives and bolstering global consensus through common resolve. Let us embrace the same spirit of ambition upon which our nations were founded as we reimagine a future where our cooperation grows ever stronger and opportunity flourishes for all.

Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi is the UAE ambassador to South Korea. The views expressed in this article are his own. -- Ed.