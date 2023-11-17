Resale tickets for League of Legends World Championship go up to 3 million won

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship tickets for the final round are being sold on online resale platforms for more than 10 times their face value.

The annual championship, held annually since 2011, brings together the top teams from leagues worldwide to determine the best team of the year, making it the largest global esports event.

The final round of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship will take place on Nov. 19 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, featuring Korea's T1, led by Lee Sang-hyeok, known as "Faker" against Weibo Gaming from China.

The intense competition has sparked a ticket frenzy, with 18,000 tickets selling out online, reaching up to 3 million won ($2,319) on resale platforms.

In addition to the stadium, e-sports fans are flocking to cinemas offering live broadcasts on large screens, with most showings already sold out at a ticket price of 28,000 won each.

The high demand is attributed to the event being held in Korea after a five-year gap and the added interest from students who recently completed the university entrance exam on Thursday.

Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square will host street cheering events during the LoL World Cup finals. In collaboration with Riot Games, the city has planned various activities, including live concerts, until Nov. 19 to create a festive atmosphere.

On Nov. 19, a large screen will be set up in Gwanghwamun Square for live broadcasting, attracting over 10,000 fans to participate in the street cheering event.