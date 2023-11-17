Woman faces prosecution after demanding marriage from V

The case of a woman in her 20s, accused of stalking BTS member V has had her case transferred to the prosecution, according to the police.

On Oct. 8, the woman was referred for investigation on charges including violating the Anti-Stalking Act and trespassing.

The woman allegedly waited in front of V's residence, followed him into the apartment parking lot, and accosted him in the elevator on Sept. 26. She initiated a conversation with V and declared her intention to marry him.

After the encounter, she quickly left the scene. Police identified her through an on-site report by security personnel and personal information revealed during her marriage declaration. The woman reportedly has a history of stalking V in the past.

The agency representing V, Big Hit Music, stated, "We strictly deal with stalking crimes that invade the artist's privacy and threaten safety with a zero-tolerance policy."

V reassured his fans on the fan communication platform Weverse, posting, "I'm fine, and everything is okay. Don't worry about it."

BTS members have expressed concerns and pain due to 'Sasaeng fans' who invade their privacy by following them.

In August, Jungkook of BTS warned about stalking on Weverse, "Don't send food to my house. I won't eat it even if you send it. If it happens again, I will take action using the order number you sent." He also stressfully mentioned, "Everyone knows my home address. It's already out there. If you search on YouTube, you'll find it.