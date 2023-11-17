Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
지나쌤

Nightmare before Christmas: 'rape announcement' issued at Seoul billboard

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:48

    • Link copied

This photo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the profane message flashed at the digital billboard of Lotte Department Store in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. This photo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the profane message flashed at the digital billboard of Lotte Department Store in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

A local department store's event to celebrate Christmas through its digital billboard has gone horribly wrong, as it ended up with an anonymous threat to "rape all Korean women" being flashed on the digital screen in central Seoul.

According to local police, the message saying "I'm going to rape all Korean women" appeared around 10 p.m. Tuesday on a giant screen on the exterior of Lotte Department Store in Myeong-dong, Seoul. The department store had been holding a Christmas event that allowed anyone to flash a message up on the board by using a QR code.

Lotte officials took down the message, but not before several people took pictures of it and shared it online. The event has been discontinued, and the digital billboard in question is currently showing Christmas-related videos.

"There's a system to filter profanity, but the message in question was not filtered for some reason," the department store said, adding that Lotte plans to seek Police action in relation to the incident.

More from Headlines