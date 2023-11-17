Korean Series champions Twins re-sign 1B Austin Dean

Austin Dean of the LG Twins hits a single against the KT Wiz during Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Mondat. (Yonhap)

The reigning Korean Series champions LG Twins announced Friday they have re-signed first baseman Austin Dean for one more season.

The Korea Baseball Organization club said Dean, 30, has agreed to a new contract that could pay him up to $1.3 million. He will earn $800,000 in annual salary and $300,000 in a signing bonus, plus another $200,000 in incentives. The announcement comes four days after Dean helped the Twins win their first Korean Series crown in 29 years.

Dean made $700,000 in 2023, his first year in the KBO.

Dean was one of the most productive foreign hitters the Twins have employed in recent years. In the regular season, Dean ranked among the league leaders in all major offensive categories, with 23 home runs (third), 95 RBIs (third), 163 hits (fourth), a .313 batting average (ninth) and an .893 on-base plus slugging (fourth).

Then in the Korean Series, where the Twins beat the KT Wiz in five games to end their drought, Dean batted .350 with a home run and five RBIs. (Yonhap)