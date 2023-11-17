Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
소아쌤

Korean Series champions Twins re-sign 1B Austin Dean

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:00

    • Link copied

Austin Dean of the LG Twins hits a single against the KT Wiz during Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Mondat. (Yonhap) Austin Dean of the LG Twins hits a single against the KT Wiz during Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Mondat. (Yonhap)

The reigning Korean Series champions LG Twins announced Friday they have re-signed first baseman Austin Dean for one more season.

The Korea Baseball Organization club said Dean, 30, has agreed to a new contract that could pay him up to $1.3 million. He will earn $800,000 in annual salary and $300,000 in a signing bonus, plus another $200,000 in incentives. The announcement comes four days after Dean helped the Twins win their first Korean Series crown in 29 years.

Dean made $700,000 in 2023, his first year in the KBO.

Dean was one of the most productive foreign hitters the Twins have employed in recent years. In the regular season, Dean ranked among the league leaders in all major offensive categories, with 23 home runs (third), 95 RBIs (third), 163 hits (fourth), a .313 batting average (ninth) and an .893 on-base plus slugging (fourth).

Then in the Korean Series, where the Twins beat the KT Wiz in five games to end their drought, Dean batted .350 with a home run and five RBIs. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines