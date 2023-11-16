Understanding Vehicle Type Approval: The importance of expertise in automotive cybersecurity

In this second installment of our series on automotive cybersecurity, we delve deeper into the strategic approach to regulatory compliance, focusing on Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) and its challenges.

Until five years ago, carmakers were hesitant to introduce cybersecurity measures in vehicles despite being aware of their necessity due to cost issues.

However, when the European Union introduced cybersecurity regulations in 2022, it became virtually impossible to enter the European market without meeting the new standards. The change has made cybersecurity an essential element to ensure the survival of carmakers.

The advancements in vehicle software, diversification of vehicles’ functions and increase in communication have made software-defined vehicles (SDVs) a hot topic for the car industry, and cybersecurity is the final element in building SDVs.

The fact that UNECE WP.29 adopted UN Regulation No. 155 (UN R155) in June 2020 to lay the foundations for the cybersecurity ecosystem is widely known.

1. CSMS and ISO/SAE 21434

The core of UN R155 is that carmakers need to obtain a cybersecurity management system (CSMS) and vehicle type approval. CSMS refers to the process and management system for protecting vehicles from cyberattacks and managing cybersecurity risks. ISO/SAE 21434 is the international engineering standard for vehicle cybersecurity that defines the cybersecurity policies and processes throughout all phases of a vehicle’s development, production and postproduction, and sets the standards for CSMS.

The UN R155 outlines its aims, while the ISO/SAE 21434 provides the requirements and details about assessment standards. In other words, ISO/SAE 21434 is essential to properly implement CSMS.

2. Understanding VTA's purpose and requirements

As previously explained, the Cyber Security Management System is integral to protecting road vehicles against cyberthreats. The VTA process begins with the technical service (TS) evaluating the automaker's technical documentation and conducting initial vehicle tests. Following TS approval, the approval authority (AA) issues a final CSMS certificate following its own review. VTA ensures each vehicle adheres to the prescribed cybersecurity standards, with both TS and AA validating the implementation.