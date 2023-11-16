[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel to showcase special cocktails

Four Seasons Hotel’s bar OUL will offer special cocktails from Nov. 22 to Jan 6.

The bar will present ‘Bang 98’ featuring French 75, Korean spirits, Yakult, a sweetened probiotic milk beverage, and yuzu punch.

“1872 Dalgona” and “Berry Danish” will also be available. “1872 Dalgona” is an eggnog infused with Korean rum, oak-aged soju and rice wine. “Berry Danish” is a milk punch cocktail featuring strawberries, creamy yoghurt, Japanese shochu and green tea.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo to present ‘Moonlight Mingle’

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo’s rooftop bar Nyx will present its “Moonlight Mingle" promotion starting Nov. 20.

The promotion covers the bar’s signature beer Nyx IPA 1.0, Guinness Draught, Heineken, Moet & Chandon’s Imperial Brut, and Nespolino’s Rosso and Bianco wines. Gin and tonic, and highball are included in the promotion. The bar also offers snacks and food.

Visit the bar between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday to get a discount of up to 42 percent.

InterContinental Seoul Coex to showcase ‘World of Festive Wonder Hour’

InterContinental Seoul Coex will launch the “World of Festive Wonder Hour,” a dining promotion, from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

The promotion features more than 30 different dishes including Muscheltopf, or steamed mussels, Mexican tacos and Italian fried chicken.

Grilled abalone and roasted turkey will be available during the "Special Hour" which will take place from Dec. 23-25 and 30-31.

“World of Festive Wonder Hour" costs 90,000 won while the "Special Hour" costs 100,000 won.

L’Escape showcases beauty package for the year-end

L’Escape is showcasing “L’Escape State of Mind,” a special beauty package, in celebration of the year-end season.

“L’Escape State of Mind” features a makeup class on how to draw eyebrows.

One night's stay and a set of RMK’s products -- skin cream, base and foundation -- are included in the package. Prices start at 180,000 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers ‘Festive Season Edition’

La Meridein Seoul Myeongdong’s bakery Le Moulin is offering the “Festive Season Edition” for the year-end.

“Festive Season Edition” comes in two whole cake -- "Green Tea Tree Cake" featuring green tea mousse, raspberry coulis and pistachio chocolate cream, and "Snow-ball Cake" featuring chocolate ganache and strawberry mousse.

Three different petit cakes are also available: "Rudolph Cake" with caramel mousse and coffee cream, "Buche de Noel" with chocolate roll cake and chocolate cream, and "Vanilla Cheesecake."

Both whole cakes are priced at 70,000 won while the petit cakes are priced at 12,000 won.