Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats

    US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
  2. 2

    Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22

    Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
  3. 3

    UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack

    UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Facing bedbug crisis, Koreans create online dashboards to track them

    Facing bedbug crisis, Koreans create online dashboards to track them
  1. 6

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  2. 7

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  3. 8

    [KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share

    [KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
  4. 9

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  5. 10

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
지나쌤

Soyeon, Winter, Liz's collaborative song 'Nobody' comes out Thursday

By Choi Ji-won

Published : Nov. 16, 2023 - 12:11

    • Link copied

A cover image of the collaborative single A cover image of the collaborative single "Nobody" by (G)I-dle's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and Ive's Liz (M:USB)

A collaborative single by (G)I-dle's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and Ive's Liz comes out today.

Titled "Nobody," the single gets it global release at 6 p.m., according to the song's music video distributor M:USB on Thursday. The music video will be released with the song on M:USB's YouTube channel.

The high-profile collaboration of the top girl group members comes in support of the 2030 Busan World Expo host bid, the producer said.

"The song is based on disco-influenced production, deviating from the mainstream songwriting style in K-pop. It created a whole new sensation by infusing K-pop's unique elements to its core genre of disco," the song's producing company Studio Beyond said.

Soyeon is the rapper and producer of five-member group (G)I-dle that debuted in 2018. Aespa launched the following year, and Winter is a key vocalist and dancer of the quartet. Liz is a vocalist in the six-piece rookie girl group Ive.

Top-tier musicians took part in the song production. BTS' agency Big Hit Music's in-house singer-songwriter El Capitxn and hit-making producers team The Vendors and Swedish artist Maria Marcus composed the song, while one of K-pop's biggest lyricists, Seo Ji-eum, penned the words. Music label and video producer Zanybros helmed the music video production.

More from Headlines