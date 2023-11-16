Soyeon, Winter, Liz's collaborative song 'Nobody' comes out Thursday

A cover image of the collaborative single "Nobody" by (G)I-dle's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and Ive's Liz (M:USB)

A collaborative single by (G)I-dle's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and Ive's Liz comes out today.

Titled "Nobody," the single gets it global release at 6 p.m., according to the song's music video distributor M:USB on Thursday. The music video will be released with the song on M:USB's YouTube channel.

The high-profile collaboration of the top girl group members comes in support of the 2030 Busan World Expo host bid, the producer said.

"The song is based on disco-influenced production, deviating from the mainstream songwriting style in K-pop. It created a whole new sensation by infusing K-pop's unique elements to its core genre of disco," the song's producing company Studio Beyond said.

Soyeon is the rapper and producer of five-member group (G)I-dle that debuted in 2018. Aespa launched the following year, and Winter is a key vocalist and dancer of the quartet. Liz is a vocalist in the six-piece rookie girl group Ive.

Top-tier musicians took part in the song production. BTS' agency Big Hit Music's in-house singer-songwriter El Capitxn and hit-making producers team The Vendors and Swedish artist Maria Marcus composed the song, while one of K-pop's biggest lyricists, Seo Ji-eum, penned the words. Music label and video producer Zanybros helmed the music video production.