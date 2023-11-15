[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Do you know the song ___________ in that car commercial?

B: Yes. I heard it on the radio this morning.

(a) plays

(b) when plays

(c) that plays

(d) what plays

해석

A: 저 자동차 광고에서 나오는 음악을 아니?

B: 응. 오늘 아침에 라디오에서 들었어.

해설

적절한 관계대명사 채우기

주어(you)와 동사(know)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(____ in that car commercial?)는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 관계부사로 시작하는 (b)와 관계대명사로 시작하는 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 이하가 동사(plays)만 있고 주어가 없는 불완전한 절이므로, 불완전한 절을 이끄는 관계대명사로 시작하는 (c) that plays가 정답이다. (b)의 관계부사(when)는 뒤에 완전한 절이 와야 한다. 참고로 빈칸에 (a)가 오면 한 문장에 동사가 2개가 들어가므로 오답이고, (d)의 명사절 접속사 what은 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

commercial 광고 (방송)

2.

A: What’s all the commotion?

B: Our neighbor’s house ___________ today.

(a) got burglarized

(b) was burglarizing

(c) is burglarized

(d) burglarize

해석

A: 이게 다 무슨 소란이야?

B: 오늘 우리 이웃집이 털렸어.

해설

올바른 동사 채우기

문장에 today가 쓰였지만, ‘집이 털린’ 것은 이미 일어난 과거의 일이므로, 과거 시제 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(Our neighbor)와 동사(burglarize)가 ‘우리 이웃집이 털렸다'라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 get(got)과 함께 수동형을 만드는 (a) got burglarized가 정답이다.

어휘

commotion 소란, 소동 burglarize (집 등을) 털다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Men typically had better chances of obtaining a college degree than women ________ during previous decades.

(a) had done

(b) had been

(c) did

(d) have

해석

이전 몇십 년 동안 남자가 학위를 취득할 가능성이 여자가 그랬던 것보다 일반적으로 더 높았다.

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: did

의미에 맞는 조동사를 채우는 문제이다. 문맥상 ‘남자가 학위를 취득할 가능성이 여자가 그랬던 것(학위를 땄던 것)보다 일반적으로 더 높았다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 앞에 나온 had를 대신하면서, 과거 시제에 일치하는 (c) did가 정답이다.

어휘

typically 일반적으로 chance 가능성, 기회 obtain 얻다 previous 이전의 decade 10년

4.

Any vehicle ___________________ in a street, alley, or restricted parking area may warrant a substantial fine.

(a) finding unattended

(b) having found unattended

(c) had been found unattended

(d) found unattended

해석

거리, 골목, 혹은 제한된 주차 구역에 방치된 채로 발견된 차량에는 상당한 벌금을 물리는 것이 타당하다.

해설

분사구문 자리 채우기

주어(Any vehicle), 동사(may warrant), 목적어(a substantial fine)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 ‘________ in a street, alley, or restricted parking area’는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사로 시작하는 (a), (b), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 분사의 수식을 받는 명사(vehicle)와 find가 ‘차량이 방치되다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사로 시작하는 (d) found unattended가 정답이다.

어휘

vehicle 차량 alley 골목 restricted 제한된 parking area 주차 공간 warrant 타당하게 만들다 substantial 상당한 fine 벌금 unattended 방치된, 주인이 옆에 없는

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The East Coast Baseball League announcing today that Samuel Grant is the recipient of the Wimberg Sportsmanship Award this year. (b) This is Grant’s second time receiving the award, which he won for the first time two years ago. (c) This award has been presented annually since the inauguration of the League in 1998. (d) Coaches and players from each team choose a nominee who exemplifies the values of respect, integrity, and fairness.

해석

(a) The East Coast 야구 리그는 Samuel Grant가 올해의 Wimberg Sportsmanship상의 수상자라는 것을 오늘 발표했다.

(b) Grant가 그 상을 받는 것은 이번이 두 번째로, 그는 2년 전에 처음으로 그 상을 받았다.

(c) 이 상은 1998년 리그의 개막 이래로 일 년에 한 번 수여되어 왔다.

(d) 각 팀의 코치들과 선수들은 존경, 성실, 공정성이라는 가치의 표본이 되는 후보를 선정한다.

해설

동사 자리에 ‘동사원형+ -ing’가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 문장의 주어(The East Coast Baseball League)는 있지만 동사가 없어서 틀리다. ‘동사원형+-ing’ 형태의 announcing은, 주어 The East Coast Baseball League와 함께 ‘The East Coast 야구 리그는 ~을 발표했다’라는 자연스러운 의미를 만드는 과거형 동사 announced로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) The East Coast Baseball League announcing today that Samuel Grant is the recipient of the Wimberg Sportsmanship Award this year가 정답이다.

어휘

announce 발표하다, 알리다 recipient 수령인, 받는 사람 award 상 receive 받다 present 수여하다 annually 일 년에 한 번 inauguration 개막, 개시 nominee 후보 exemplify 표본이 되다, 전형적인 예가 되다 respect 존경, 존중 integrity 성실, 청렴 fairness 공정성, 공평

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (a) / (c) / (d) / (a) announcing à announced

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn