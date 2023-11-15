Song Kang-ho retrospective to be held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho’s films will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles from Dec. 7 to Jan. 13, 2024.

Thirteen films starring Song, including “Joint Security Area” (2000), “The Host” (2006), “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008), “Thirst” (2009), "The Age of Shadows” (2016) and “Parasite” (2019), will be screened.

Song, 56, who debuted as a film actor in 1996, started drawing attention with “Green Fish” (1997) and “Shiri” (1999). In 2000, he rose to stardom with “The Foul King.”

Highlights of his filmography in the early 2000s were “Memories of Murder” (2003) and “The Host," both directed by Bong Joon-ho, with whom he would repeatedly collaborate.

In the 2010s, Song notably starred in films set in the authoritarian rule of the 1980s such as “The Attorney” (2013) and “A Taxi Driver” (2017).

The actor came to global prominence in 2019 with Bong's Oscar-winning "Parasite." In 2022, he starred in "Broker," from Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda.

“Song Kang-ho has cultivated unprecedented trajectories in his practice, illuminating new possibilities of cinema as an art form and beyond, while contributing to the expansion of Korean cinema since his debut in the mid-1990s,” the museum said on its website.

Organized by the Academy Museum Film Program Team and the Korea Foundation, the Song Kang-ho retrospective series marks the museum's first program focusing on a Korean actor.

Song will attend discussion sessions at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from Dec. 7-10, the Korea Foundation said.