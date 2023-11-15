US set to deploy B-52 bomber for joint drills with S. Korea: sources

Most Popular
-
1
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
2
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
3
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
4
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
5
Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors
-
6
[KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
-
7
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online
US set to deploy B-52 bomber for joint drills with S. Korea: sourcesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 10:33
The United States is set to deploy a B-52 bomber to South Korea on Wednesday for joint air drills with its Asian ally, sources said, in the latest show of force against North Korea.
South Korean fighter jets will escort the nuclear-capable bomber when it flies over South Korea later in the day, sources with knowledge of the issue said.
The B-52 bomber is returning to the country after less than a month, following its first-ever landing in South Korea on Oct. 17.
It will mark the allies' sixth joint drills this year involving the nuclear-capable bomber, one of the key US strategic assets.
The frequent deployments of high-profile military assets this year are seen as part of US' efforts to bolster its security commitment to South Korea amid North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
During annual bilateral security talks Monday, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hailed the B-52's first landing in South Korea as "a milestone" for the US deterrence efforts and unveiled there will be "another carrier battle group that comes soon."
According to the sources, the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is expected to dock at the Busan naval base early next week. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
-
N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA