Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
-
1
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
2
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
3
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
4
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
5
Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors
-
6
[KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
-
7
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 09:28
South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street helped by lower-than-expected US inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 35.21 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,468.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
US stocks closed higher overnight following reports that the US consumer price index, a key inflation measure, rose at the slowest pace in October since 2021.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.43 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.37 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps were up, with top cap Samsung Electronics gaining 1.31 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.85 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor soared 2.97 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia spiked 2.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,307.85 won against the US dollar, up 21.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
-
N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA