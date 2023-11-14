Most Popular
Man cuts gas line, causing major gas leak, because he 'doesn't cook'By Park Ye-eun
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 15:59
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he cut off the gas supply hose in his office-tel residence, causing a gas leak that affected 28 units in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.
According to the police, the man severed the gas hose supplying gas to his kitchen at around 2 a.m. on Friday, causing a leak that affected numerous units in the building.
The police responded to the scene following reports of the smell of gas from other residents in the building, and evacuated about 20 residents.
During questioning, the man reportedly told the police that he severed the hose because he does not use gas for cooking, as he usually orders in.
“No damage was reported with the dispatched police officers’ prompt action, though it almost led to a major disaster,” a police official said.
The police continue to investigate the man without detention based on allegations that he caused the gas release.
