‘Believer 2’ returns as 'midquel' with new characters, stronger plot

“Believer 2,” the much-awaited second installment of the 2018 crime action franchise, “Believer,” which attracted an audience of 5.2 million, will hit screens later this month as a “midquel,” the country’s first-ever flick that explores a story within the timeframe of the previous film.

“Believer 2” is directed by Baek Jong-yul, who is known for the stylish mise-en-scene in the 2015 hit romance flick, “Beauty Inside,” and who has a commercial producing background.

The film follows the story of Cho Won-ho (Cho Jin-woong), a determined detective who throws himself into searching for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug ring after a bloody battle in Yongsan Station. Cho travels to Norway as he looks for the elusive leader of the drug gang.

“When I was offered the opportunity to direct ‘Believer 2,’ I thought that this midquel-style film could become the last puzzle to the characters’ relocation from Yongsan Station in Seoul to a snowy hut in Norway, where the first installment ended,” director Baek told reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

While director Baek debuted as a filmmaker with a romance flick, he said his personal preference has always been crime action.

“I’ve always had good feelings about this kind of film, so approaching the crime action genre wasn’t difficult for me,” he said, adding that he cast the two lead actors from “Believer” to continue the story seamlessly while also casting two new powerful characters, Big Knife (Han Hyo-joo) and a new version of Seo Young-rock (Oh Seung-hoon).