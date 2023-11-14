KT&G unveils W2.8tr shareholder return plan

South Korea's largest tobacco company KT&G has unveiled a new shareholder leader plan worth 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion), together with future business plans, during an online investor relations event.

During the event held Monday under the title "KT&G Value Day," the company renewed its commitment to improving shareholder benefits from a long-term perspective.

The new plan, which kicks off next year, consists of 1.8 trillion won in dividends payout and 1 trillion won in share buybacks over the next three years.

The company also plans to cancel 10 million shares, about 7.5 percent of the total shares issued, to further boost shareholder returns through 2026.

Since its stock debut, the company has enhanced shareholder benefits. This year, it also paid an interim dividend for the first time.

During the event, KT&G also reported the progress it has made in its core investment areas, including next-generation products, or NGP, and heat-not-burn tobacco products.

In September, the company signed an agreement to establish a new tobacco manufacturing plant in Indonesia, home to the largest population in Southeast Asia, by 2026. Last month, it commenced the construction of a hybrid tobacco plant in Kazakhstan, which aims to supply both heat-not-burn and regular combustible tobacco products to the Eurasian region.

“Through our balanced and diverse business portfolio, we have continued to achieve growth in our earnings,” a KT&G official said. “Going forward, we will constantly seek ways to improve shareholder benefits and enhance our overseas sales to leap forward as a global top-tier company.”