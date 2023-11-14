[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank forays into West Coast

HD Hyundai Oilbank's head of its global business division, Lee Seung-soo and Sunoco LP Chief Commercial Officer Austin Harkness pose for a photo after extending a contract to supply petroleum products to America’s largest independent fuel distributor through 2024. Since 2021, the Korean oil refiner has exported gasoline and diesel to Hawaii, switching to a long-term contract the following year. Under the updated contract, Hyundai will supply 3.6 million barrels of petroleum products per year in the US, starting from the western states. (HD Hyundai Oilbank)