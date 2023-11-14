[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank forays into West Coast

Most Popular
-
1
[Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
-
2
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
3
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
4
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
5
Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
-
6
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
7
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises
[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank forays into West CoastBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 15:07
HD Hyundai Oilbank's head of its global business division, Lee Seung-soo and Sunoco LP Chief Commercial Officer Austin Harkness pose for a photo after extending a contract to supply petroleum products to America’s largest independent fuel distributor through 2024. Since 2021, the Korean oil refiner has exported gasoline and diesel to Hawaii, switching to a long-term contract the following year. Under the updated contract, Hyundai will supply 3.6 million barrels of petroleum products per year in the US, starting from the western states. (HD Hyundai Oilbank)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
S. Korea hosts inaugural defense ministerial meeting of UNC member states
-
[Herald Interview] Inaugural meeting maps UNC 2.0 amid shifting security dynamics