[Photo News] Hyundai EV repair services ready

[Photo News] Hyundai EV repair services readyBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 14:09
Hyundai Motor Company said Tuesday that the automaker has set up repair and check-up services for its electric vehicles at over 1,000 repair shops across the country. Named Bluehands, the repair shops have a separate station designed for EVs and at least one technician who has received the Hyundai Master Certification Program Electrified, a company-approved certificate for EV maintenance. The automaker said it plans to keep the EV maintenance services going at Bluehands for EV owners. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
