Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
  2. 2

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
  3. 3

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
  4. 4

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
  5. 5

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
  1. 6

    Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill

    Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
  2. 7

    ‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds

    ‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
  3. 8

    LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years

    LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
  4. 9

    [From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant

    [From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
  5. 10

    S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises

    S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises
피터빈트

[Photo News] Hyundai EV repair services ready

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 14:09

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Company said Tuesday that the automaker has set up repair and check-up services for its electric vehicles at over 1,000 repair shops across the country. Named Bluehands, the repair shops have a separate station designed for EVs and at least one technician who has received the Hyundai Master Certification Program Electrified, a company-approved certificate for EV maintenance. The automaker said it plans to keep the EV maintenance services going at Bluehands for EV owners. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines