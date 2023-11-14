Jungkook scores another Billboard record with 6th Hot 100 song

Jungkook continues his historic run with his solo album, "Golden," with Tuesday seeing the BTS singer place his sixth song on Billboard's main singles Hot 100 chart.

"Standing Next to You," the lead single of "Golden," arrived on Hot 100 at No. 5 this week, Billboard said Tuesday. The song tallied around 1.06 million online streams and 400,000 radio airplays, as well as 99,000 physical and digital singles sales, the music publication added.

Jungkook broke the deadlock with "Gangnam Style" star Psy for the most number of hits on the Hot 100 as a Korean solo singer. Jungkook previously placed five songs on the chart: "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth; web comic series "7Fates: Chako" soundtrack "Stay Alive"; his first solo single, "Seven"; his next solo single, "3D"; and "Too Much" with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee.

"Seven" in July had nabbed the top spot on the singles chart, becoming the first song from a South Korean singer to grab Hot 100's No. 1 and the 68th song ever to enter at the chart's top in Billboard's history.

"Standing Next to You" also shot to the top of Billboard's Global 200 and Global (US excl.) charts, with "Seven" rebounding to No. 2 this week.

"Golden," Jungkook's first solo album dropped Nov. 3, also made a grand debut on the main albums chart, the Billboard 200, on Monday at second place, the highest place reached so far by any K-pop solo singer. Three other Koreans who have made a tie with Jungkook at No. 2 are all from BTS: Jimin, Suga and V.

Jungkook's No. 2 was more special. "Golden" set the record for the biggest debut week sales -- 212,000 units -- logged by a K-pop solo artist's album in the US. It also marked the first time any Korean singer has surpassed over 200,000 units in the US, BTS' agency Big Hit Music said in its statement Tuesday.