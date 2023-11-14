Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online

"When my son was in middle and high school, I used to communicate with his teachers via KakaoTalk messages. Is it any different with professors? Did I make a mistake in how I tried to help my son?"

These questions form the gist of a story posted by a mother in an online forum, who tried to find her son's professor's contact information after he missed his midterm exam.

The post, containing simple questions from a mother who appears to be genuinely unaware of any problems on her part, sparked heated reactions.

The mother said her son, a university student, seemed to be upset after the midterm, via an online forum frequently used by women with children.

She said her son had stayed up studying until the early hours of the morning of the exam, but ended up oversleeping and arrived 20 minutes late for the test, so he missed it.

The son blamed himself for missing the exam, but his mother then attempted to take it up with the professor herself.

She went to her son's department office seeking the professor's contact information, but the administration told her such information was private and couldn't be disclosed. She expressed her frustration that she couldn't get in touch with the professor.

Another student who said they were in the office at that time shared a post on Everytime, an anonymous online forum for university students, criticizing the son.

At the same time, the son resented his mother for attempting to approach his professor and claimed he would drop out.

Overall, the reaction to the post was that university students should take responsibility for their actions, as they are not children.

Some respondents suggested that if the mother had not intervened, her son might have learned to manage his time better. Others wrote that retaking the course or the son consulting with the professor directly would have been more appropriate solutions.

This incident isn't the first time parents have tried to get involved in their college-age children's education. Some parents have gone as far as to make requests to department offices to get their children who failed to register for courses into classes.

There have been cases where parents' inquiries about academic changes -- such as a student taking a leave of absence or transferring -- have caused confusion for school administrators.