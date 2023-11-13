[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Colby Tucker ------- public relations head by the CEO and will assume his post when the present head is transferred to another branch.

(A) was designating

(B) designated

(C) was designated

(D) will be designating

해석

Colby Tucker는 CEO에 의해 홍보부 부장으로 임명되었으며, 현재의 부장이 다른 지사로 전근 가면 그의 직책을 맡게 될 것이다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

주어(Colby Tucker)와 동사(designate)가 ‘Colby Tucker는 CEO에 의해 홍보부 부장으로 임명되었다’라는 수동의 의미 관계이므로 보기 중 수동태인 (C) was designated가 정답이다.

어휘

public relations 홍보, 선전 head 부장, 책임자 assume a post 직책을 맡다

present 현재의, 지금의 transfer 전근하다, 옮기다 branch 지사, 지점

2. The supervisor set up an additional shift of workers to help satisfy ------- for the company's cell phone accessories.

(A) demands

(B) demanding

(C) demanded

(D) to demand

해석

그 관리자는 회사의 휴대전화 부속품에 대한 수요를 충족시키는 데 도움이 되고자 추가 교대 근무조를 두었다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 동사(satisfy)의 목적어 자리이므로 명사인 (A)와 명사 역할을 하는 동명사인 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘수요를 충족시키는 데 도움이 되고자 추가 교대 근무조를 두었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘수요’라는 뜻을 지닌 명사 demand의 복수형 (A) demands가 정답이다. (B)를 쓸 경우, ‘요구하기를 충족시키는 데 도움이 되고자 추가 교대 근무조를 두었다’라는 어색한 의미가 된다. 동사 (C)와 to 부정사 (D)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

supervisor 관리자, 감독관 set up 두다, 마련하다 additional 추가의

shift 교대 근무조, 교대조 satisfy 충족시키다, 채우다 accessory 부속품, 액세서리

3. The chef was devastated when a food critic who ate at the restaurant ------- reviewed a meal he had eaten.

(A) ultimately

(B) appreciably

(C) exclusively

(D) unfavorably

해석

레스토랑에서 식사했던 한 음식 평론가가 그가 먹은 음식에 대해 비판적으로 평가했을 때 그 요리사는 망연자실했다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘음식 평론가가 그가 먹은 음식에 대해 비판적으로 평가했을 때 요리사는 망연자실했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘비판적으로, 불리하게’라는 뜻의 부사 (D) unfavorably가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) ultimately는 ‘결국, 궁극적으로’, (B) appreciably는 ‘눈에 띄게, 평가할 수 있을 만큼’, (C) exclusively는 ‘배타적으로, 독점적으로’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

chef 요리사 devastate 망연자실케 하다, 엄청난 충격을 주다 critic 평론가, 비평가

정답

(C) / (A) / (D)

