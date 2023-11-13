Home

    [Photo News] Protest in Seoul

    Suneung to take place Thursday, but without 'killer questions'

    [Hello Hangeul] In Brasilia, worldly dreams are born from Korean classes

    Pyongyang reconfirms stronger ties with Russia despite warning

    Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal

    SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle

    LG Display set for turnaround next year, buoyed by Apple's first OLED iPad

    Journey to Joseon scholars' timeless dwellings

    LG Energy Solution, Ford scrap plan to build battery JV in Turkey

    Air pollution causes 43 premature deaths per 100,000 population in Korea

소아쌤

[Photo News] Inspection before Suneung

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 09:18

Engineers of Hi-MSolutek, LG Electronics’ service and maintenance affiliate, inspect an air conditioner in a classroom designated as a venue for the Suneung, Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test, slated for Thursday this week. LG Electronics said it is running inspections of its air conditioners installed at 250 examination sites across the country until Wednesday. (LG Electronics)

