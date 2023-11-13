[Photo News] Inspection before Suneung

Most Popular
[Photo News] Inspection before SuneungBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 09:18
Engineers of Hi-MSolutek, LG Electronics’ service and maintenance affiliate, inspect an air conditioner in a classroom designated as a venue for the Suneung, Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test, slated for Thursday this week. LG Electronics said it is running inspections of its air conditioners installed at 250 examination sites across the country until Wednesday. (LG Electronics)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
