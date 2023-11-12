Kumho Petrochemical comits to net zero by 2050

Kumho Petrochemical Group has reiterated its corporate-wide commitment to enhancing environmental and safety measures while developing a sustainable management system to begin carbon-neutral growth by 2035 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kumho Petrochemical and its affiliates, including Kumho P&B Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Kumho Polychem, Kumho T&L, and Kumho Resort, have coordinated through an internal ESG council to align on environmental and safety management strategies and to establish a unified approach toward their ESG objectives.

The group has prioritized the advancement of its environmental safety protocols and is actively executing a carbon-neutral growth plan, which includes a comprehensive greenhouse gas reduction roadmap to eliminate scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050, with substantial progress benchmarks set for this year.

In the first half of 2023, Kumho P&B Chemicals unveiled its ESG vision to integrate sustainable practices into its operations. Investments in environmental management facilities have been made, with thermal storage combustion facilities installed at two plants in Yeosu to reduce emissions and odors. A vapor recovery unit is also slated for installation in the upcoming year.

Kumho Polychem is taking steps toward sustainability by installing air pollution prevention facilities to mitigate volatile organic compounds and other pollutants. A fugitive emission management system is being introduced, and the possibility of reusing wastewater is under consideration.

Moreover, the group is addressing vehicle emissions by committing to the Korean Zero Emission Vehicle Conversion 100, or K-EV100, initiative, aiming to operate 60 zero-emission vehicles in its business establishments by 2030. Transition plans for vehicles to eco-friendly options are underway across all corporate entities, including hybrids, electric, and hydrogen-powered models.

Stringent chemical management in compliance with domestic and international standards is maintained by Kumho Petrochemical. Enhanced safety protocols, such as the detailed redefinition of Material Safety Data Sheets and robust emergency response systems, ensure worker safety and accident preparedness.

Kumho P&B Chemical promotes a safety-first culture, preemptively identifying potential hazards and conducting thorough safety training. A strict policy is enforced for safety violations to maintain a secure working environment.

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals has doubled its safety and health inspections and introduced toolbox meetings to improve hazard awareness and concentration on safety among workers. Since 2022, this has led to the identification and amelioration of nearly 900 potential hazards.

Lastly, Kumho Polychem has elevated safety and health as core tenets of its business philosophy, significantly increasing safety expenditures and deploying safety managers to fortify its safety culture and reduce accidents.