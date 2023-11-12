SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hit back at his estranged wife Sunday, accusing her of deliberately stirring the pot to get the upper hand in their ongoing divorce settlement litigation.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Chey said that their marriage was broken long before he started dating his current partner.

“We’ve been a wife and husband merely on paper for decades,” stressed the tycoon, who had a child out of wedlock in 2015 with his current partner, Kim Hee-young.

Chey's statement came a day after Art Center Nabi director Roh Soh-yeong said in a press interview following a pre-trial meeting at Seoul High Court that she was “deeply saddened by the way her 30 years of marriage ended.” Roh added that she hoped her case could “become an opportunity for the law to protect family values.”

Chey, in Sunday’s statement, refuted Roh by saying that there were “essentially strangers in a state of prolonged mistrust” and accused her of trying to sway the court for the division of their marital assets.