Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal

A banner hangs in the city of Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Nov. 5., in support of the ruling People Power Party's proposal to merge the city into the capital. (Yonhap)

Two-thirds of residents in Gyeonggi Province are opposed to the proposal to incorporate satellite cities near Seoul into the sprawling capital, a poll showed Sunday, amid the ruling party's push for a megacity project.

The survey, conducted by Realmeter from Nov. 2-5 on 3,004 Gyeonggi residents aged 18 and older, showed that 66.3 percent oppose the idea, while 29.5 percent are in support of it. The remaining 4.2 percent said they have no idea.

By region, the opposition was highest among residents in Uiwang, south of Seoul, with 73.5 percent, followed by Paju with 73.3 percent, Yangju with 73 percent, Hwaseong with 72.5 percent and Siheung with 71.1 percent, the survey showed.

Residents in Gwangyeong expressed the highest support with 47.4 percent, followed by Guri with 41.5 percent, Hanam with 38.5 percent, Dongducheon with 36.4 percent and Gimpo with 36.3 percent.

Early this month, the ruling People Power Party proposed merging the city of Gimpo, west of Seoul, into the capital, saying the idea would be beneficial to both cities. The PPP has also said other satellite cities could be merged into Seoul if residents want it.

Critics view the idea as an attempt to boost the party's chances in next year's general elections.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.